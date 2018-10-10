BELLEVILLE-Nicholas Darrow Hefty, age 38, of Belleville, passed away unexpectedly Monday, October 8, 2018.

He was born on March 2, 1980, in Madison, the son of Ronald and Diane (Darrow) Hefty. Nic graduated from Verona High School in 1998. He enjoyed all sports, playing football, baseball, and running cross country; his real passion was wrestling. Nic traveled the Midwest in his teens as a member of many elite wrestling teams. Later he wrestled in college briefly for UW-Whitewater and coached a youth team for several years. He discovered the rush of racing motorcycles fulfilled his need for a charge of adrenaline. This novice hobby blossomed into a deep devotion, leading him to race locally as well as in Illinois, Las Vegas, and California. He would often get up in the middle of the night to watch MotoGP races live so he would have all of the action up to the minute. He most recently worked as a welder for Wolf Appliance and was a Steward for Local Union No. 565.

Nic had a very outgoing personality and you could always count on him to put a smile on your face. Nico, as he was affectionately called, never met a stranger. He was a family man who spent quality time with his parents, sisters and brothers-in-law (who were more like brothers). He adored his niece and nephews, often going behind his sister's back to buy them gifts they wanted. Spending time with the kids always put a sparkle in his eye.

Nic is survived by parents, Ronald and Diane Hefty; sisters, Melissa and Brian Hollis Sr., and Becky and Casey Pendergast; nephews and niece, Brian Jr., Maizy, and Brayden Hollis; his beloved dog and faithful companion, Angel; and many extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by grandparents, LeRoy "Sparky" and Anne Hefty, and Robert Sr. and Mary Darrow.

Funeral services will be held at ST. FRANCIS OF ASSISI CATHOLIC CHURCH, 338 S. Harrison Street, Belleville, at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 15, 2018, with Father Mick Moon presiding. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON-CAMACHO FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 500 N. Eighth Street, Mount Horeb, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday.

As the sun rose on October 8th a special person was racing his way to heaven; Nic, may your checkered flags be plentiful, keep your tires warm, and your corners tight. REV IN PEACE!



