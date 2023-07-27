Nicholas Charles Meyer

Nicholas “Nick” Charles Meyer, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, and dedicated member of his community, passed away on Friday, July 21, 2023, at the age of 76. He was born on April 9, 1947, in Madison, Wisconsin and adopted into the loving family of Charles and Flora Meyer.

Nick graduated from Madison West High School in 1965, moved on to Madison Area Technical College where he earned a printing degree, and spent his 42-year working career at Webcrafters, Inc rising to the level of Head Pressman.