Nicholas Charles Meyer

Nicholas “Nick” Charles Meyer, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, and dedicated member of his community, passed away on Friday, July 21, 2023, at the age of 76. He was born on April 9, 1947, in Madison, Wisconsin and adopted into the loving family of Charles and Flora Meyer.
Nick graduated from Madison West High School in 1965, moved on to Madison Area Technical College where he earned a printing degree, and spent his 42-year working career at Webcrafters, Inc rising to the level of Head Pressman.
Nick married the love of his life, and childhood friend, Sharon Kay Gordon on August 26, 1967. During their over 55-year marriage, they raised 4 children and made many friends and lasting memories.
Nick was known for his humor, kindness, unwavering dedication to his community, and his deep love for his family. He was a volunteer fireman for the Fitchburg Fire Department from 1980 - 2009, attaining the rank of lieutenant. He attended Emmitsburg Fire Academy in 1985 and became an arson investigator for his fire district. Nick often served at the Allied Food Pantry and was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church for many years.
He loved camping with his children, took a 32-day road trip to California and trips to Hawaii and Niagra Falls. He had a passion for golf, was a long-time member at the New Glarus Country Club and liked to say he “loved golf on the course, just not in the woods, water, or sand and he wasn’t a golfer but loved the game.”
For over 45 years, Nick traveled to the Eagle River and St. Germain areas during the summer and fall to satisfy his love of fishing. The trips included his family and friends. We are certain all the fish stories he told were true,
He is survived by his wife, Sharon, and his children Katie Meyer, Nicole (Kevin) Mueller, and Andrew Meyer; his grandchildren Elizabeth (partner Daniel Fox), Shani, Samantha, Xander, Tanith and; and his siblings Kristin (Peter) Antonie, Martha (Howie) Lakritz, Susan (Doug) Woods, Karin (Bruce Hill) Meyer, Anne Meyer, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son Jamie (Jay), brothers Michael and Steven, and his in-laws Harvey O. and Katherine Gordon.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held from 2:30 P.M. on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Verona Campus, 7291 County Road Pd, Verona, WI 53593. Visitation will take place from 1:00 P.M. to 2:30 P.M. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorials be sent to the Fitchburg Fire Department or to the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Food Pantry.