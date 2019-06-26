Obituaries

Nelle C. Campbell

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 09:45 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 09:45 AM CDT

A memorial service for Nelle will be at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the First Unitarian Society, 900 University Bay Drive, Madison, WI 53705 with an informal visitation beginning at 5:15 PM until time of service.

Per Nelle's wishes the family invites those who loved and cared about Nelle to join them for light remembering and a small party following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Alzheimer's & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin, 3330 University Ave., #300, Madison, WI 53705.

Cress Funeral Home
1310 Emerald Terrace
Sun Prairie, WI 53590
608-837-9054

