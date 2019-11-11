Neal Perry

WATERLOO--Neal S. "Red" Perry age 94 died on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Columbus Nursing & Rehab, Columbus.

He was born on November 6, 1925 in Waterloo to Wilson and Ida (Montgomery) Perry.

Red served in the U.S. Navy for four years during WWII. He later enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he served for 16 years, completing 20 years of service. He was married to Mitzi Wolfe on January 14, 1954 in Paxton, IL. After his military retirement, Red was employed at Perry Printing in Waterloo. He retired after many years with the U.S. Postal Service where he worked at the Waterloo and Madison post offices.

Red was an avid hunter and enjoyed fishing, gardening and cutting wood. He loved his dogs and spent hours in his woodworking shop building handmade birdhouses, pet urns, jewelry boxes and many other finely-crafted items.

He is survived by his wife, Mitzi of Waterloo; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters and four brothers.

As was Red's wish, there will be no formal services.