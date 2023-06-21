MONROE, Wis. -- Neal A. Zweifel, age 67 passed away on Monday, June 19, 2023 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. He was born on November 5, 1955 in Monroe, WI the son of Wilmer and Donna (Hanna) Zweifel. Neal graduated from Monroe High School in 1973. He had farmed for many years and later drove truck most recently for Flying Eagle Express and Bauman Custom Farming. Neal enjoyed Harley-Davidson’s and was a longtime member of the Apparitions MC, but most of all he loved his family.
Neal is survived by his children Melanie (Jeff) Judd, Alen (Tina) Zweifel, Kaytee (Faiz Patel) Zweifel, and Neal Allen (Taylor Smith) Zweifel, II, stepdaughter Jessica Harnish, grandchildren Jerrod (Bailey Clark) Judd, Ashley (Jacob) Udelhoven, Allyson Judd, Jacob and Alexander Zweifel, and Raylen Zweifel, and a great-grandson Mason Udelhoven. He is further survived by his brother David Zweifel, sister Debra (Wyatt) Nix, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Marjean Bruehlman, and brother James Zweifel.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, June 23, 2023 at the Zentner-Beal Funeral Home, 29 Sixth Ave., New Glarus, WI.
A graveside burial services will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2023 in the Swiss Church Cemetery, New Glarus, WI.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate Neal’s life from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at the Apparitions MC Clubhouse, N6731 Holstein Prairie Rd., Monticello, WI.