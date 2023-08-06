Naomi M. Rockwell

OREGON - Naomi M. (Onsrud) Rockwell, 95, of Oregon, Wis., passed away peacefully on Aug. 3, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
Whether at work or leisure, Naomi spent her life joyously serving her Lord and sharing her love, faith and talents with her trademark simplicity, compassion and humor. Naomi was born on April 3, 1928, in rural Stoughton, Wis., the sixth of seven children born to John E. and Esther M. Onsrud.
Always an “outdoor girl,” it was easier to find Naomi working in the fields or barn than in the house. She worked hard and through her Dad and siblings learned to make work fun. She was a 1946 graduate of Oregon High School and soon after married the love of her life, Clarence E. Rockwell, on Valentine's Day, 1948. As a young farm wife, she continued the agricultural work she loved--whether it was raising kids, cattle or crops or finding other ways to help the family thrive and grow.
Self-taught in many things, she became a master seamstress, upholsterer and baker. On the side she always loved singing, humming, yodeling, games and writing poetry. Naomi enjoyed simple satisfactions like making someone smile, helping a friend, seeing a job well done, feeding a hungry work crew, or enjoying the aroma of fresh-baked pies and cookies. Whatever the work, no matter the circumstance, she brought her faith, love and humor to everything she did.
In addition to her farm life, Naomi also worked side jobs and operated a home-based upholstery business for over 20 years. After the farm was sold in 1979, Naomi worked several retail jobs. At age 51 she started a second career as a statistical enumerator for the Department of Agriculture. She loved being able to call and survey Wisconsin farmers and did so for over 30 years, finally retiring as department supervisor at age 86! After retirement, she volunteered her time and sewing skills to craft thousands of items (mini quilts, wheelchair/walker tote bags, fabric hearts for preemie babies) for patients at local hospitals. Always an active member at St. John's Lutheran, Naomi helped organize the church Smorgasbord and volunteered each year for over 60 years. She was a member of the Ruth Circle and other church committees, taught Sunday School, helped in the kitchen, and sang in church choir.
Naomi was preceded in death by husband, Clarence E. Rockwell; eldest son, Randal L. Rockwell; and siblings, Eunice Hall, Janet Campbell, Otis Onsrud, Dorothy Schuster and Muriel Stoneman. Survivors include her beloved brother, John Onsrud of Edgerton, Wis.; seven children: Greg (Cindy) of Phoenix, Ariz., William (Elizabeth) of Oregon, Thomas (Anita) of Eagan, Minn., Janice of Oregon, Jean (Steve) Schroeder of Lockeford, Calif., Kenn (Tina) of Oregon, and Jilane (Jerry Frye) of Blanchardville, Wis.; and Randy's widow, Roxy Orlowski of Mishawaka, Ind.; 16 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, as well as numerous cousins, family, friends and neighbors who will miss her selfless, optimistic and cheerful nature, her unconditional love and her mischievous sense of humor.
A visitation in Naomi’s honor will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, and also at ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 625 E. Netherwood St., Oregon, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. A funeral service will begin at the church at 11 a.m. with a luncheon immediately after. Interment will follow the luncheon at Forest Hill Cemetery, 1 Speedway Road, Madison.
The family would like to thank Naomi's wonderful neighbors and friends in the Rolling Meadows community and especially her personal caregivers, Julie, Amy and Rosa, for all of their selfless care and support. The family also wholeheartedly thanks the staff at Agrace HospiceCare for their compassion and care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Naomi's name to Agrace Foundation, Fitchburg or St. John’s Lutheran Church, Oregon.