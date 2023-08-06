Naomi M. Rockwell

OREGON - Naomi M. (Onsrud) Rockwell, 95, of Oregon, Wis., passed away peacefully on Aug. 3, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Whether at work or leisure, Naomi spent her life joyously serving her Lord and sharing her love, faith and talents with her trademark simplicity, compassion and humor. Naomi was born on April 3, 1928, in rural Stoughton, Wis., the sixth of seven children born to John E. and Esther M. Onsrud.