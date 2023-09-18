Nancy (Vanderberg) Crowe

Nancy (Vanderberg) Crowe passed away on September 6, 2023 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, WI surrounded by her family. Nancy was born on February 1, 1941 in Fairchild, WI. At a young age her family moved to Antigo, WI where she graduated from High School.

Nancy received her nursing degree from St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison and found her calling as a Psychiatric Nurse. She married Robert Crowe on November 3, 1962. Their love story was one-of-a-kind, and their unconditional love for one another was admired by everyone who crossed their path. Robert always said they were “magnetic” in that since the day they met, he knew they were meant to be together. Nancy was incredibly proud of her 60 year marriage to Robert, her high school sweetheart, who treated her like a queen and cared for her up until her final breath.