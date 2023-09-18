Nancy (Vanderberg) Crowe passed away on September 6, 2023 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, WI surrounded by her family. Nancy was born on February 1, 1941 in Fairchild, WI. At a young age her family moved to Antigo, WI where she graduated from High School.
Nancy received her nursing degree from St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison and found her calling as a Psychiatric Nurse. She married Robert Crowe on November 3, 1962. Their love story was one-of-a-kind, and their unconditional love for one another was admired by everyone who crossed their path. Robert always said they were “magnetic” in that since the day they met, he knew they were meant to be together. Nancy was incredibly proud of her 60 year marriage to Robert, her high school sweetheart, who treated her like a queen and cared for her up until her final breath.
Nancy lit up a room with her positive energy, her love for life, beautiful smile, contagious personality and distinctive laugh. There are people in life that through both their words and actions make you want to be better, and Nancy did just that. She had a way to make everyone feel welcomed, special, comforted and joyful, not only in her personal life, but in her career as a Nurse. All her qualities as a wife, mother and friend were felt by thousands of patients that she had the privilege of caring for. She loved being a nurse, and adored her coworkers who became life-long friends. Nancy made a difference in so many lives.
Christmas was Nancy’s favorite holiday, and she loved nothing more than surrounding her family with a sea of gifts and tons of good food. In her free time, she loved cooking, playing slot machines, reading, spending time with her husband. She also loved camping and even tried out skiing a few times. In addition to being devoted to her husband and family, she was a devout Catholic. Her faith guided every aspect of her life.
Nancy was preceded in death by her mother, Tracy (Schlicter) Vanderberg, her father Lester (Stub) Vanderberg, as well as her in-laws Edward and Carol (Brazelton) Crowe.
Nancy is survived by her husband Robert Crowe, her children, Steve Crowe (Julie Crowe), Mary Crowe (Mark Stevens), Dave Crowe and Bob Crowe (Lisa Crowe); her grandchildren, Lindsay, Noah, Skylar, Finley, Ella, Kennedy, Harper and McKenzie.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 22, 2023 at 11AM at Our Lady Queen of Peace, 401 S. Owen Dr. in Madison. A visitation will be held one hour prior.
“Mom, we adore you and you will be so very missed. Your spirit will be kept alive, in and around us forever!”
