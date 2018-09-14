Nancy Mae Zimmerman, age 79, of Juda, passed on to eternity to be with her beloved son, Steve, on Wednesday, September 12, 2018.

She was born on January 23, 1939 to Herman and Della (Foulker) Bauman. Nancy was raised on her family farm in Juda and attended Juda schools. She married the love of her life, Roger “Bud” Zimmerman on July 22, 1955 at the Juda EUB chapel.

They were blessed with 63 years together and five loving children, Debbie (Randy) Kesler, Vickie Zimmerman (Gene Keegan), Tom Zimmerman, Steve Zimmerman (deceased), and Nannette (Jeff) Higgins. She especially loved being called “Juda Grandma” by her five grandchildren, Chad (Angie), Jody (Scott), Katrina (Steve), Morgan and Mikaela; her greatgrandchildren, Karlee, Prestyn, Kayla, Karla, and Kiley; and great-greatgranddaughter, Juliette. She is also survived by her loving brothers, Harvey (Louise) , Russell (Phyllis), Roger (Doreen), and Virgil (Joanne) Bauman; and many nieces and nephews.

Nancy worked for several years packaging cheese for Larson Cheese Factory, Zimmerman Cheese, and Maple Leaf Cheese Store. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren’s sporting events, gardening, her beautiful flowers, sewing, and going to auctions. She was a member of the Zion United Methodist Church of Juda.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 18, 2018, at 11:00 a.m., at the Juda Zion United Methodist Church with Rev. Kelly Jahn officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Vernon Cemetery, Juda. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 17th, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe. A memorial fund will be established in Nancy’s name for the Zion UMC and the Juda Fire Department First Response. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net

“Thank you for being a nurturing and loving wife, mother, and “Juda Grandma.” Our love for you is in our hearts now and forever.”