Nancy M. Donlin, age 79, of Oregon passed away on Sunday, July 1, 2018 at Agrace HospiceCare, Inc. in Fitchburg.

She was born on September 10, 1938 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison to her parents Norman and Florence (Streiff) Fischl. Nancy graduated from Belleville High School in 1956. On September 6, 1958 she was united in marriage to W. Patrick Donlin at St. Mary of Lourdes Catholic Church in Belleville.

The couple moved to Park Falls, WI in 1964 where her husband served as Price County Judge. As Pat would be appointed or elected to a new position the couple and their growing family would relocate including moves to Rothschild in 1978 and then to Connecticut in 1981.

After her husband’s passing in 1996 Nancy moved back to the Madison area. Nancy was a worldwide traveler and professional shopper. She loved to host get-togethers and entertain. Nancy volunteered for over 20 years at St. Mary’s Hospital and SSM health. She had crocheted numerous blankets and prayer shawls for families and patients. But, most of all Nancy cherished her children and grandchildren.

Nancy is survived by her children Terri, Trish, Bill (Becky), and Tim and grandchildren Melissa, Katie, Emma (Max), Chris, Grace, and Brady. She is further survived by her brother John W. Fischl, brother-in-law Joe (Diane) Donlin, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister and brother-in-law Peggy and Butch Eichelkraut, father-in-law and mother-in-law Dr. W.F. and Dorothy Donlin, and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Michael and Josie Donlin.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 7, 2018 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 338 S. Harrison St., Belleville, WI with the Rev. Michael Moon and Rev. Kenneth Klink officiating. Burial will be in the Belleville Cemetery.

Relatives and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 6, 2018 at the Becker-Beal Funeral Home, 109 Greenway Cross, Belleville, WI.

The family would like to thank Drs. Weber and Rabson and the staffs of Agrace HospiceCare, Inc. and SSM St. Mary’s Hospital for the kind and compassionate care given to Mom.

Memorials are suggested to AgraceHospiceCare, Inc.

