Nancy J. Stamn, age 81, of Mount Horeb, passed away on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at New Glarus Home. She was born on March 1, 1942, the daughter of Reuben and Gena (Nelson) Grinder.
Nancy graduated from Mount Horeb High School. She married Kenneth Stamn on Jun 4, 1960, at Perry Lutheran Church. Nancy retired as an office administrator for Dean Health System.
Nancy enjoyed gardening around her home, golfing and bowling. She loved to spend time with her family. Nancy was a devoted member of Perry Lutheran Church and WELCA.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Kenneth; three sons, Scott (Jill) Stamn, Jeff (Michele) Stamn and Mike (Sandra) Stamn; three grandsons, Jonathan (Kierston) Stamn, Joshua Stamn and Jacob Stamn; five granddaughters, Kirsten Stamn, Jessica Stamn, Nicole Stamn, Megan Stamn and Sarah Stamn; sister-in-law, Carol Grender; many cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Reuben and Gena Grinder; and two brothers, Robert Grender and Wayne (Mardel) Grender.
A memorial service will be held at Perry Lutheran Church, 1057 WI-78 Trunk, Mount Horeb, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 3, 2023, with Pastor Kelli Fisher presiding. Burial will be held at Perry Lutheran Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.
Memorials may be made to Perry Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
