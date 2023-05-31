Nancy J. Stamn

Nancy J. Stamn, age 81, of Mount Horeb, passed away on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at New Glarus Home. She was born on March 1, 1942, the daughter of Reuben and Gena (Nelson) Grinder.

Nancy graduated from Mount Horeb High School. She married Kenneth Stamn on Jun 4, 1960, at Perry Lutheran Church. Nancy retired as an office administrator for Dean Health System.

Tags