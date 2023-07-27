Nancy J. Rote

Nancy J. Rote, age 83, of Marshall, formerly of Cottage Grove, passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on April 7, 1940, in Springfield Township, Wis., the daughter of Adolph and Gladys (Swanlaw) Schwanke.

Nancy graduated from Westfield High School in 1958, where she was involved in FHA. She was united in marriage to Romayn Rote on May 25, 1963, in Springfield Township. Nancy was an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and was part of the liturgical team. She volunteered at the Bethesda Resale Store in Madison.

