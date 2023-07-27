Nancy J. Rote, age 83, of Marshall, formerly of Cottage Grove, passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on April 7, 1940, in Springfield Township, Wis., the daughter of Adolph and Gladys (Swanlaw) Schwanke.
Nancy graduated from Westfield High School in 1958, where she was involved in FHA. She was united in marriage to Romayn Rote on May 25, 1963, in Springfield Township. Nancy was an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and was part of the liturgical team. She volunteered at the Bethesda Resale Store in Madison.
Nancy was devoted to her family and they meant everything to her. She loved spending time with them, and attending her children’s and grandchildren’s events. She enjoyed gardening, canning, baking and sewing. Nancy was an avid Badgers men’s basketball fan. She enjoyed attending her sons’ rodeos and daughter’s auto racing. She loved traveling, especially on her and Romayn’s 50th anniversary cruise to Alaska and vacations to Hawaii and Aviano, Italy and going on Daisy Trips with Ronda and friends.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 60 years, Romayn; children, Ronda (Dewey) Reeder and Ross (Mindy) Rote; daughter-in-law, Linda Rote; four grandchildren, Ryan Rote, Jenna (Zach) Arbogast, Kayla Rote and Kyle Rote; two great-grandchildren, Cohen Arbogast and Eloise Arbogast; sister, Phyllis Kauffman; three sisters-in-law, Viola Schwanke, Judy Schwanke and Regina "Reggie" Matzke; and many nieces and nephews and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her son, Randal Rote; parents, Adolph and Gladys; four brothers, Harold (Claire) Schwanke, Jack Schwanke, Eugene (Margie) Schwanke and Gail Schwanke; two sisters, Betty (Ed) Solin and Lucille (Carl) Roeske; and parents-in-law, Wilson (Mildred (Priewe) Rote.
A Celebration of Life will be held at IMMANUEL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1021 Spaight St., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. A visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Celebration on Saturday. A luncheon will follow the Celebration of Life at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison.
Memorials may be gifted in Nancy’s name to a charity of your choice.