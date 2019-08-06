One lifetime was not long enough to fulfill all of Nancy Hood's aspirations.

Her accomplishments were many: UW-Madison graduate, newspaper reporter, farm wife and mother, Bible scholar, world traveler. Yet Nancy often said, "I've always wanted to ...," her voice trailing off into an unrequited yearning of some sort.

Nancy, 88, died Aug. 2, 2019, at Attic Angel Community in Middleton, Wis., her home of 12 years. Earlier, she lived in Appleton, Madison, Milwaukee, Waterford, Whitefish Bay and North Prairie, Wis.

Part of Nancy's legacy is three grown children who possess, as did she, sharp wit, keen humor and a preponderance of diverse interests.

Nancy Ann Playman was born in Appleton on June 24, 1931, to Dr. Harold and Evelyn Playman. After graduating from high school in her hometown, she left for journalism school in Madison and graduated from the UW in 1953.

She became a reporter writing obituaries for the Milwaukee Journal, and two years later married Harry Watson, also a reporter at the Journal. As did many female reporters in the day, Nancy then wrote for the society pages. It was an era that required her to wear a pillbox hat and gloves on assignment.

Following Harry's death, Nancy married Robert Hood in 1968 and moved from suburban Milwaukee to Bob's farm in western Waukesha County. Her three children went from being city kids to farm kids. The family had 150 dairy cows and worked the second-largest family-owned farm in the county.

Throughout adult life Nancy was a student of theology, taking master's courses at Marquette University and earning a certificate in theology from Mount Mary College. She was a graduate of the Two-Year Academy for Spiritual Formation, studied Hebrew by correspondence, and frequently traveled internationally, including three trips to Israel.

She was a United Methodist all of her adult life and served in local congregations and conference boards and agencies.

Nancy also worked for the Waukesha County Mental Health Association as an advocate for the chronically mentally ill, and she launched the Waukesha chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness as its executive director.

In her later years she became an accomplished fiber artist: knitter, sewer and weaver and a teacher of quilting and soft-sculpture doll-making.

Survivors include her children, Rev. Ann (Steve) Scott, Julie (Ed) Shinnick, and John (Jeannette) Hood; grandchildren Scott Baxter, Lara (Gray) Goudy and Jazz Scott; and great-grandchildren Anika Baxter and Taylor Chau.

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Robert G. Hood; sister, Janet (Max) Koletzke; and granddaughter, Jill Christine Baxter Chau.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at Wellspring United Methodist Church, 5702 S. Hill Drive, Madison, with the Rev. Linda Vance officiating. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. at the church.

Memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer's Association. The family wishes to thank the Attic Angel Community, particularly the Haven, and Agrace Hospice. Cress Funeral and Cremation Services is assisting the family.