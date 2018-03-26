COLUMBUS—Nancy G. Rabl age 73, of Columbus, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 22, 2018 in her home with her loving family by her side.

She was born on March 24, 1944 in Madison to Herbert and Madeline (Wilson) Dockstader. Nancy married the love of her life Butch Rabl on June 21, 1969 in Columbus.

Nancy was an amazing Mother to Leann Rabl, John Rabl and Kaylen Rabl. Her Grandson, Benjamin Rabl was the light of her life.

Nancy loved driving her Corvette with Butch, her kids and Benjamin. She loved to sew, knit, bird watch, garden, and bake. She had an unforgettable laugh and smile.

Survivors include her husband Butch of Columbus; two daughters Leann Rabl of Fall River, Kaylen Rabl of Fall River; son John (Deb) Rabl of Columbus; one grandson Benjamin Rabl; other relatives and friends. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents and sister.

Private services will be held. Inurnment will be in the Fall River Cemetery, Fall River.

A special heartfelt thanks to Fall River Foundry, Ray Weigel for his many acts of kindness over the years, Agrace Hospice Care, Poser Clinic, Columbus Community Hospital staff and St. Mary’s Hospital, Madison.