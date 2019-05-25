Nancy Ella Longacre, age 58, passed away May 23, 2019 unexpectedly at her residence in Prairie du Sac after a valiant battle with several illnesses.

She was born in Manitowoc on Feb. 14, 1961 to the late Walter Bennet and Ella Marie (Hamilton) Longacre. She was a graduate of Manitowoc High School; class of 1979. Following high school she graduated from the University of Minnesota, Duluth with her bachelor's degree Psychology. She later completed her master's degree from Southern New Hampshire University.

For many years Nancy worked with troubled teens as a counselor and eventually worked with adults who suffered from substance abuse problems. This was a career she was passionate about and she enjoyed being able to help people in need. Nancy worked several different places and lastly in the Madison area and Baraboo for St. Clare Hospital-SSM Dean until her health no longer allowed her to.

She enjoyed knitting, was known for her creativity and crafting ability. Nancy enjoyed living at her home along the Wisconsin River; watching birds and eagles and going for walks. She looked forward to time spent with her family, especially her 4 grandchildren and trips up north.

Nancy is survived by her daughters, Kalie (Josh) Worthing and their four children, Brinley, Bentley, David and Joslynn of West Moreland, Tn., Tiaha (Bill) McGettigan of Dane; 7 siblings, Chip Longacre, Ann (Tom) Eby, Jane (Dan) Driscoll, Marie (Alan) Langeteig, Susie (Emil) Wanatka, Mark (Maria) Longacre, Bruce (Vanessa) Longacre; she is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the father of her children, Thomas Wagner.

Nancy's family wishes to thank her medical team, many healthcare professionals and family members and close friends that helped care for Nancy.

A Memorial Service will be held at 5:00 pm on May 29, 2019 at Hooverson Funeral Home, 251 Water St., Sauk City. A visitation will be held from 3:00 pm until the time of service. A celebration of her will follow after the service, details will be provided at her service.

