Nancy Birmingham

MADISON-Nancy (Ryden) Birmingham, age 62, passed away from ovarian cancer on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at her Madison home.

She was born on May 20, 1957, to the late Robert and Suzanne Ryden. Nancy spent her childhood in Connecticut and Neenah, Wis. She received a bachelor's degree from Beloit College and a graduate degree in Anthropology from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Her marriage to Robert Birmingham took place in Milwaukee on July 21, 1984 and the couple moved to Madison in 1986. Nancy worked in the administration office of the Overture Center for the Arts in Madison for 15 years.

Nancy enjoyed gardening, vacations with friends and family, and her annual solo trips throughout the United States on her Harley Davidson motorcycle. Nancy was also a voracious reader, consuming several books each week, especially novels. Among her reading favorites were the Patrick O'Brien novel series on the British Royal Navy and histories of early expeditions to the Arctic and Antarctic.

She is survived by her husband Robert; her son, Kevin; stepchildren, Jennifer and Robert; sister, Barbara; and brother, Kent. A gathering of family and friends in honor of Nancy will be held at the Birmingham house in Madison at a future date.

Nancy's family would like to thank the UW Cancer Clinics for valiant efforts to treat Nancy's illness and Agrace Hospice program for the superb care that she and her family received both prior and after her death. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.