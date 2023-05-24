Nancy Ann Van Dinter

On May 21, 2023, Heaven welcomed another Angel. Surrounded by love, Nancy Ann Van Dinter, age 89, of Wisconsin Dells, WI, was reunited with the love of her life.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells with Father Eric Sternberg celebrating. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:30 a.m.