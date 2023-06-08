Nancy Acker-Skolaski

Nancy Acker-Skolaski, 68, of Waunakee, lost her long and courageous battle with cancer on June 6, 2023. She was born April 3, 1955, to Walter J. and Magdalene (Ziegler) Acker. She graduated from Waunakee High School in 1973.

After they spent many years working for Felly's Flowers and Greenhouses, Nancy and Stan took over her father’s orchid business in 1990 and spent 17 years working side by side, providing gardening tips and smiles to all their customers. Nancy's incredible floral design skills were sought after for weddings, proms, and many other special occasions.