Nancy Acker-Skolaski, 68, of Waunakee, lost her long and courageous battle with cancer on June 6, 2023. She was born April 3, 1955, to Walter J. and Magdalene (Ziegler) Acker. She graduated from Waunakee High School in 1973.
After they spent many years working for Felly's Flowers and Greenhouses, Nancy and Stan took over her father’s orchid business in 1990 and spent 17 years working side by side, providing gardening tips and smiles to all their customers. Nancy's incredible floral design skills were sought after for weddings, proms, and many other special occasions.
After selling their business in 2007, Nancy devoted her time to many charities, giving them her time, effort and love. She served on the board of directors for Friends of The Zoo {Henry Vilas Zoo) and maintained the plants on the grounds with Stan. She also served on the Environmental Committee at her parish, St. Bernard Catholic Church. Her first priority, however, was providing her family with the best life possible.
Nancy had the personality and natural charisma to make friends no matter the situation, and her smile lit up the room. She was truly incredible, and her impact will be forever felt by her family and friends who love her dearly and her passing leaves an unfillable gap in the hearts of her loved ones. Her ability to sacrifice, provide, support, forgive, and love will be forever remembered by everyone she knew.
Nancy, the most loving and devoted wife, mother, and Nana is survived by her husband of 45 years, Stan; daughters, Kayla (Shane) Burgess and Brie (Heather) Skolaski; her step-daughters, Michele (Dan) Esser and Kim (Mark) Frierdich; her brothers, Vern Acker, Ron (Judie) Acker and Chuck (Karen) Acker; and her five step-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren, whom she cherished every moment with and was proud to be their Nana. She was preceded in death by her brother, Ken.
The family would like to thank Dr. Ryan Porter (SSM Health) and the amazing Agrace Hospice team for all their medical support, and the many family and friends who showed incredible generosity and love in this difficult time.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2015 Parmenter St., Middleton, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, on Friday, June 9, 2023, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and at the church on Saturday, one hour prior to the Mass, with a luncheon to follow.