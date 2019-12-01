Nancy A. Ware, 61, of Platteville, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on November 26, 2019, at Epione Pavilion, surrounded by her friends.

In accordance with Nancy's wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral mass. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 7 at 1:30 p.m. at Calvary Cemetery in Platteville, WI. Donations can be made to Saint Rose Church in Cuba City, Wisconsin.

Nancy was born on December 14, 1957, to Robert and Frances (Richter) Ware. Nancy graduated from Platteville High School in 1976. She continued her education, graduating from Southwest Technical School in 1986 with degrees in Legal Secretary and Administrative Assistant and then from the University of Wisconsin – Platteville in 1993 with a degree in Business Administration. Nancy worked for Lands' End for over 30 years.

Photographing her nieces, nephews, and countless other students in their sporting events was one of Nancy's greatest joys. Her life philosophy was to "Give Until it Hurts." She believed in the power of education and created a scholarship at Platteville High School and numerous scholarships at UW-Platteville. Nancy loved to walk, bike, and swim. Some of her favorite times were spent walking around Smith Park or swimming at the pool, visiting with everyone. She participated in several cancer walks and even completed a half marathon.

She is survived by her siblings, Randy Ware, Mary (Dennis) Williams, Ron (Wanda) Ware; her sister-in-law, Jane Ware; her two feline children, Dolly and Sammy; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Michael; sister-in-law, Margie Ware; and two canine children, Bandit and Mischief.

Nancy would like to give thanks to her special caregivers, Mary Place and Jill Ingersoll, the staff at Epione Pavilion, Agrace Hospice, Father David Flanagan, Deacon Bill Bussan, and Dr. Kevin Carr.