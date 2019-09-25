COLUMBUS--Nancy A. Lange age 71 passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Bay Harbor Assisted Living in Beaver Dam with her loving family by her side.

Welcoming her home was her son Scott. She was born on August 22, 1948 at the Lutheran Hospital in Beaver Dam to Wilbert and Edna (Kurth) Lange along with her twin brother.

Nancy attended Zion Lutheran School in Columbus and was confirmed in 1963. She graduated from Columbus High School in 1967. She married Gerald Dykstra on December 2, 1967.

Nancy was employed at WPS in Madison from 1986 until her retirement in 2014. She loved shopping with her sisters and also enjoyed decorating each new season. She loved holidays, but Christmas was her favorite. Nancy was a member of Zion Ev. Lutheran Church, Columbus.

Survivors include her sons Chad (Colleen) Dykstra and Todd (Cari) Dykstra both of Fall River and daughter-in-law Jackie (Todd) Schultz of Markesan; three grandchildren Dylan, Jadyn and Nathan Dykstra; twin brother Donald A. Lange of Steamboat Springs CO; her sister Shirley Banetzke of Columbus; nephew Randy Banetzke, nieces Laurie (Jim) Niehoff and Michele (Steve) Steiner all of Fall River; great nieces and great nephews Brandon Niehoff, Tiffany (Ian) Werner, Mitchel, Skylar, Zachary Steiner and Noelle Niehoff; cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her son Hubba Dykstra in 2001, parents, step-father Hilbert Hodgson, brother-in-law DeWayne Banetzke, sister and brother-in-law Helen and Howard Petrich.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., with visitation beginning at 10:00 A.M., on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Jensen Funeral & Cremation, Columbus. Rev. Tim Schwartz will officiate. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery, Columbus.

Special thanks to Bay Harbor staff and Generations Hospice for their compassionate care.