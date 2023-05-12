Myrtle M. (Moody) VanNatta, 92, formerly of Platteville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. A Celebration of Life will be at 2:00 PM. Monday, May 15, 2023 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Platteville. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM until the time of the celebration. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Myrtle was born on July 28, 1930 in Elk Grove Township, WI. The daughter of Orville and Alta (Feathers) Moody. She graduated from Belmont High School in 1948. She grew up on the farm and was in 4-H and member of the Methodist Church. Myrtle attended The State Teachers College in Platteville WI. After receiving her degree, she taught at Vickers rural one room school. She was also a substitute teacher in area schools. Myrtle married Donald K. VanNatta on June 5, 1951 at the Methodist Church, Belmont WI. Don preceded here in death on June 1, 2015.
Myrtle was active in Girl Scouts, a Brownie Leader and helped Don as Scout master of Troop 82. She was very proud of her family. She enjoyed spending time talking and keeping “tabs” on them. Myrtle loved to send cards for birthdays and special occasions. Myrtle enjoyed watching sports. She followed the Hillman Pioneers, Wisconsin Badgers, Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers as well as the Pearl City Wolves. She also enjoyed being Santa’s helper with Don during the holidays. Myrtle enjoyed traveling to Walt Disney World, Florida, Arizona and Branson, MO. She enjoyed visiting with people, listening to the Wundo’s, Bingo, movies, auction’s, shopping , reading the newspaper and participating in their contests, especially Cash for Christmas.
Myrtle is survived by four children, Marsha (Jay – her favorite son-in-law) Butson, Dennis VanNatta, Larry (Lisa – her favorite daughter-in-law), Mary Jo VanNatta (Mike); four grandchildren, Jayson VanNatta, Kelsey (Steve) Butson Sraga, Denyse VanNatta, Katie Butson (Ted); sister-in-law Mary Moody and many nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents, father and mother-in-law Harold and Lillian VanNatta, brothers Orville Jr and Ronald, sister Margery Gill, brother-in-law Robert Gill and nephew Rodney Gill.
Myrtle’s memory will be cherished by her family.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.