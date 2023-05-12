Myrtle M. (Moody) VanNatta

Myrtle M. (Moody) VanNatta, 92, formerly of Platteville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. A Celebration of Life will be at 2:00 PM. Monday, May 15, 2023 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Platteville. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM until the time of the celebration.

Myrtle was born on July 28, 1930 in Elk Grove Township, WI. The daughter of Orville and Alta (Feathers) Moody. She graduated from Belmont High School in 1948. She grew up on the farm and was in 4-H and member of the Methodist Church. Myrtle attended The State Teachers College in Platteville WI. After receiving her degree, she taught at Vickers rural one room school. She was also a substitute teacher in area schools. Myrtle married Donald K. VanNatta on June 5, 1951 at the Methodist Church, Belmont WI. Don preceded here in death on June 1, 2015.