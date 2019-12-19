Myrtle L. Nesthus

Myrtle Lorraine (Strand) Nesthus, age 95, passed away on Monday, December 16th, 2019 at Saint Mary's Medical Center, in the company of her loving family.

She was born on February 4th, 1924 in the Town of Christiana (Utica) the daughter of Otto and Clara (Bjornstad) Strand.

She met her husband Gordon Alexander Nesthus and they were married September 24th, 1949 at West Koshkonong Lutheran Church. They had 65 wonderful years together. They lived in Utica until moving to Deerfield and raising 2 children. They moved to Taylor Ridge in Cottage Grove in 2004, where she made many friends. As a young woman she started her working career at the Village Inn in Cambridge, then worked at Rayovac in Madison. After relocating to Deerfield she babysat for local children before moving on to Sta-Rite Industries where she retired. Myrtle was an avid reader, amazing cook, loved tending to her patio flowers and fed hummingbirds.

She is survived by daughter Kathleen (Rusty) Lee, grandchildren Jeramy Wolf of Madison, Justin Lee of San Francisco, sisters-in-law; Doris Kulow of Cambridge, Betty Pohlman of Deerfield, Ruth Klein of Cambridge and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her beloved feline companion Buddy.

She was preceded in death by her husband Gordon, parents, son Kenneth Nesthus, half-brothers; Marvin, Sigrud, Albert, Clarence and a half-sister Violet.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Deerfield Lutheran Church, 206 S. Main St. Deerfield, WI. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday. Friends and family are invited to a luncheon immediately following the burial service.

A heart felt thank you to Jamie Froeschner, MD, Nurse Sara and the SSM Health Hospice team for their care and compassion for Myrtle.

