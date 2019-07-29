Myron ‘Mike' L. Stoikes, age 76 formerly of Readstown and more recently Viola, died Saturday July 27, 2019.

Mike was born in Readstown, WI on November 4, 1942 to Elden and Lora (Strahl) Stoikes. He was a graduate of Readstown High School. Upon graduation he entered the Army. On December 18, 1965, Mike married the love of his life, Judy Rose Patten, in Sycamore IL .

He worked for Chrysler in Belvidere, IL for 30 years. After retiring, they returned to Wisconsin where Mike loved hunting with his sons. He also enjoyed fishing whether he caught anything or not.

Mike liked to joke around and was the ‘King of Puns'. He never knew a stranger and would talk to anyone. Once one of the grandchildren asked if grandpa knew that person or not, to which grandma replied, ‘He does now'. Mike was a handyman building and remodeling many homes. He was a man of character who loved his Lord Jesus Christ and the churches he attended. Mike was a devoted husband and father.

Mike is survived today by; his wife Judy, his children Christopher (Donnita) Peterson, Lori Peterson-Leis, Deanna (John) Kitchen, Michael (Josey) Stoikes; his thirteen grandchildren Christopher (Lisa) Peterson, Andrew (Jaimi) Kitchen, Meagan (Val) Chapman, Samantha Peterson, Heather Stoikes, Joshua Peterson, Jackson Leis, Julia Stoikes, Addison Kitchen, Steffanie Leis, William (Anicka) Stoikes, Morgan Leis, and Ethan Leis, and his three great-grandchildren Alex and Angelica Peterson and Elizabeth Chapman. Mike is also survived by; his sister Joyce Phillips and his brother Paul (Conny) Stoikes.

He was preceded in death by; his parents, a brother Merlin (Elaine) Stoikes, an infant brother Roland Stoikes and his brother-in-law Bobbie Phillips.

God bless our memories of Myron ‘Mike' Stoikes, he will be missed, always.

Funeral Services for Mike will be Wednesday July 31, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua. Pastor George Shick of the Redemption Chapel will officiate. A luncheon will immediately follow the service. All are welcome to join the family for the burial service at the Readstown Cemetery after the luncheon. Friends may call on the family during a Visitation Wednesday from 12-noon until the service at 2:00.

In lieu of flowers or plants memorials are preferred.

To view the entire obituary or to leave on-line condolences go to www.vossfh.com

