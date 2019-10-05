MIDDLETON - Myrna Gail (Buehrens) Hanson, age 82, of Middleton, Wis., passed away of cancer on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Agrace Hospice Care surrounded by family. Myrna was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, teacher and friend. Myrna was truly a loving and caring person who always had time to lend a compassionate ear and often put others' needs ahead of her own. Loyalty, honesty and hard work were not just words to her; they were a code for living.

Myrna was born at Columbia Hospital in Milwaukee, Wis., to John Theodore Buehrens and Mildred Anna (Kleiler) Buehrens. Myrna was raised in Clintonville, Wis., and graduated from Clintonville High School with honors in 1955. While attending the University of Wisconsin in Madison, she was a member of Alpha Xi Delta sorority. She graduated in 1959 from the School of Education with a double major of English and French. She married U.S. Navy veteran James Robert Hanson, her college sweetheart, on June 18, 1960.

Myrna taught at Waupun High School in Waupun, Wis., and at Fairlawn Elementary School in Evansville, Ind., before "retiring" to raise her family. She began a second career after her children were in school and worked as an Educational Assistant at Sauk Trail Elementary School for 20 years.

She was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Madison and sang in the Bethel Choir for many years. Myrna and Jim also sang together in the Middleton Community Chorus and numerous church choirs for over 50 years. Myrna was a member of Abigail Circle at Bethel and an officer in the Bethel Friendship Club.

Myrna enjoyed cheering for the Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers along with her husband and sons. Myrna had an infectious smile, and, like her mother, liked playing cards and doing crossword puzzles and Sudoku to keep her mind sharp. She also enjoyed travel – taking many car trips all over the U.S. and internationally on cruises and tours.

In addition to her husband Jim, Myrna is survived by her two sons, James Trygve (Janet Gervers) of Santa Monica, Calif. and John Theodore (Andrea Lee) of Evanston, Ill. They have three children, Alexander Lee, Catherine Elizabeth Lee and Anna Gail Lee Hanson. She is also survived by two nephews, Geoffrey William Hall (Wendi) and their four children, and John Davis Hall. Myrna was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; an infant sister, Beverly; and two younger siblings, Mary Kay (Buehrens) Hall in 2014 and William John Buehrens in 2013.

A memorial service will be held at BETHEL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 312 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, with Pastor Margo Martens presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the start of the service on Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Cancer Society, Middleton Players Theater or Bethel Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.