LODI-Myrna B. Stevenson, age 90, of Lodi, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019.

She was born on July 22, 1929, in Pardeeville, the daughter of Herbert and Zona (Spiegler) Barden.

On July 16, 1948 she married John G. Stevenson in Pardeeville. He preceded her in death on June 27, 2018.

Myrna was a manager in the Payroll Dept. for ABS until her retirement. She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church and was a Choir Director for many years. Myrna also was very involved in the Arlington Prairie Producers 4-H, Stitch N' Chatter, and various community organizations.

Myrna is survived by her two sons, John A. (Sharon) and Richard W. (Charlotte); four grandchildren, Stacy (Jeff) Riechers, Chad (Emily) Stevenson, John R. (Kim) Stevenson, Michelle (Brandon) Ballweg; nine great-grandchildren; other relatives and many friends. In addition to her husband John, she was preceded in death by her sisters, June (Thomas) Brumbaugh, Mary (Gene) Akey, Helen (Thomas) Thompson and her brother Gene Barden.

Funeral services will be held at FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 258 Lodi St at 11 a.m. on Saturday Dec. 14, 2019 with Rev. Cyndi Wunder presiding. Burial will be held at Arlington Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 157 S. Main St., from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 an also at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church and Alzheimer's and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin.