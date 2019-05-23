MIDDLETON-Myral "M.J." “Mo” Moseng, 85, died on Saturday, May 18, 2019 in Middleton, Wis., surrounded by his family.

Mo was born on July 2, 1933 to Salmer J. and Selma A. Moseng in Viroqua, Wis. He graduated in 1952 from Viroqua High School.

Mo served his country through military assignments in Europe, prior to graduation from the University of Wisconsin–Whitewater in 1958 with a degree in Business Administration. There he met his wife, Barbara, and the couple was married in 1960. Dedicated to each other and always referred to as ‘forever friends,” their marriage and life together were rooted in love, care, support and joy.

After graduation, Mo worked first for the Trane Company in La Crosse and then joined the management team of the Bruce Company in 1960, where he held leadership positions until his retirement in 1999. His commitment, professional standards and passion for the Bruce Company supported the successful growth of its retail division.

Mo was an avid sports car racer and competed as an Austin Healy Sprite driver for more than 20 years. He also had a life-long fascination with the people, animals and landscapes of Africa, and was forever grateful for the opportunity to visit that continent 22 times.

Mo was an extremely generous and kind man. His humor and positive outlook on life blessed all who knew him. While challenged with declining health in his final years, he lived each day to the fullest, displaying optimism, joy, and gratitude. He is dearly missed by his family, as a remarkable husband, loving and generous father, devoted grandfather, and admired friend.

Mo was preceded in death by his parents and sister. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, daughters, Laura (Jim) Maher of Rochester, Minn. and Lisa (Tim) Carey of Madison, Wis., and grandchildren, Elizabeth Maher, Christina (John) Murray, Julia Carey and Peter Carey.

Funeral services will be held at ST. LUKE’S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 7337 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Visitation will be held at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday.

The family thanks Dan, Jessica, Michelle and Stephanie from Agrace HospiceCare for their remarkable compassion and care, and Mo’s long-term physician, Dr. Randall Haas.

Memorials may be made to the St. Luke’s Church Foundation Scholarship Fund for high school graduates entering vocational trades, or to Agrace HospiceCare of Madison.

