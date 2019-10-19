Programming Notice

Morris Andrews

Posted: Oct 18, 2019 10:21 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 10:21 PM CDT

Morris Andrews, whose vision catapulted the Wisconsin Education Association Council into becoming one of the nation's leading teachers' unions, died on Oct. 10, 2019, at UW Hospital in Madison from complications of cancer and a stroke. He was 83.

A Celebration of Morris' Life will be held at Monona Terrace on Sunday, November 3rd. A reception will begin at 12:00 pm, followed by a program at 1:30 pm.  In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Morris are invited to contribute to the Morris Andrews Memorial Fund established to support scholarships for aspiring teachers and organizations addressing child poverty.  Donations will be accepted online at www.madisongives.org/Morris  

