Morgan Edward WhiteEagle, age 78 of Baraboo, Wisconsin, walked on at home on Saturday, May 26, 2018.

He was born March 9, 1940 in Tomah Wisconsin to Floyd WhiteEagle and Sarah (Snake) WhiteEagle.

Morgan attended Neillsville Indian School through the eighth grade. He said he made it all the way through school. He walked in the front door and out the back door. Morgan was a trained mechanic and he always had souped up cars. He attended Madison Area Technical College and Mid State Technical College.

Morgan was a life long member of the Native American Church. He wholeheartedly believed in working and serving our Heavenly Father. Whatever he did, he did it with God in mind. Morgan would remind people that God created heaven and earth in six days and on the seventh day he rested and called it good. He was known to be the first person at church and the last person to leave church doings. Being at church, helped him to remember his deceased family members.

He married the love of his life, Marie Whitebear on March 12, 1963. Together they had 10 children, losing their first five children in a house fire. By the love and grace of God they had five more children. Morgan and Marie settled in Baraboo , Wisconsin, when their children were school age. They didn’t want their children to have to move around from town to town.

Morgan was the best big brother to Sanford WhiteEagle. Sanford was Force Recon in the United States Marine Corps serving two tours in Vietnam. Years later Morgan would remember his little brother by raising his flag on June 14, Flag Day. Seeing his brother’s flag fly would help him not miss him so much.

Morgan also worked as a seasonal worker, a golf caddy, a manager at Badger Ammunition Plant, utility worker for the Ho-Chunk Nation, and Chief at the Stand Rock Indian Ceremonial.

Morgan had a heart attack in 2000 and eventually a heart transplant in 2004. He is said to be the first Ho-Chunk to receive a heart transplant. Family and community members sure made the best of Morgan’s extended life. With his renewed health, Morgan begin teaching the Ho-Chunk language. He also served the Ho-Chunk Nation as a founding member on the traditional clan court and more recently the “family-to-wellness” court.

The Ho-Chunk Nation mourns the loss of one of its last true warriors. Morgan had one wife and one set of children. He never drank alcohol.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Orville, Dan V., Garland, Arthur, and Sanford; sisters Wanda, Sarah, Owenita, Helen, and June; children Horace, Floyd, Lois, Leo, and Ronald; granddaughter Tanya.

He is survived by his sister Dale; children: Joseph Sr. (Stephanie), Marcus, Marla (Doug), Marlon (Amanda), Alicia (Bow); adopted sons Rey and Terry; grandsons: Mike (Sam), Kyle (Lili), Sanford (Rayvonne), Jordan, Storm, Joseph Jr., Johnny, Wahkian, and Leo; granddaughters: Lois, Alena, Maya, Sparkellez; great grandsons: Emmett and Sanford; great granddaughters Avery and Peyton. Morgan has numerous nephews, nieces, grandchildren, and extended family.

Burial service at Spring Grove Cemetery on Sunday, May 27, 2018 at 10 am with Picha Funeral Home assisting with arrangements. Meal to follow at Sanford WhiteEagle Post 556.

A comfort prayer service will be held Monday, May 28 at Morgan WhiteEagle’s residence, E11275 Shady Lane Road, Baraboo led by Stuart Lonetree.