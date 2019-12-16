Monte D. "Wayne" Chroninger age 72 of Lone Rock passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 following an illness.

He was born on January 20. 1947 in LaFarge, WI the son of Alfred and Irma (Mick) Chroninger.

Survivors include his daughter, Christina Shelden of LaFarge, a granddaughter, Cassie Lamp of LaFarge, a brother, Arlen Chroninger of Green Bay, 2 sisters, Kelly (Donald) Washburn of Beloit, Susie (Dan) Pafavo of Beloit, a special friend, Marla Knudson of Lone Rock, his ex-wife, Carol Hamilton of LaFarge, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Irma Chroninger, a brother, Cameron Chroninger and a sister, Holly Chroninger.

Per Wayne's wishes a private burial will be held at the Spring Green Cemetery at a later date.

Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com.

The Stafford Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.