DEERFIELD / STOUGHTON - Monte C. Kravik, age 87, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday Sept. 23, 2018.

He was born July 3, 1931 in Whitefish, Montana to the late Clarence E. and Pansy (Dorey) Kravik. He married Arlys Olson, and together they lived in Deerfield most of their lives. Monte served his Country in the Army during the Korean conflict.

After retiring from StaRite Industries, he and his wife spent many winters enjoying the warmth in Fort Myers Beach, Florida. Monte enjoyed deer hunting with his sons, Canadian fishing trips with dear friends, and his long time passion with his beloved Ford Thunderbirds and the Southern Wisconsin Classic Thunderbird Club.

Monte is survived by his wife of 59 years Arlys; two sons Kevin (Roxanne) Kravik and Kerry (Kris) Kravik; and three grandchildren Kendra (Zach) Tegtmeier, Kirstin Kravik and Kellen Kravik.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers Dorey, Clare and Heman.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Sat. Sept. 29, 2018 at DEERFIELD LUTHERAN CHURCH, 206 S. Main St. Deerfield, with Rev. Larry Sexe presiding. A luncheon will follow the service on Sat. at the church. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of the service on Sat. at the church.



Agrace HospiceCare provided much needed care and comfort over Monte's final days.

The family wishes that memorials be made to Agrace HospiceCare Inc.

Cress

Funeral and Cremation Service

201 Bue St. Deerfield

608-764-5369