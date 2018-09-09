Monica Song Yup Kang, age 93, passed away peacefully on September 2, 2018 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Port Jefferson, NY.

She was born on October 1, 1924 in Pyoungyang, Korea, the eldest of eight children to Young-Dae Lee and Soon-Duk Chang.

Soon after finishing Pyongyang Missionary High School, she married Augustine J.R. Kang on April 15, 1944. Augustine developed pleurisy soon after their wedding. Due to the ideological and political turmoil in Korea around that time and Augustine's illness, she joined her parents with two-year-old son Peter, to escape from northern Korea to Seoul.

Upon arriving in Seoul, she continued her education to finish Jung-Ahang Theology University in 1950. The Korean War pushed her family further south to Kunsan. In 1951, Augustine was well enough to attempt to escape from northern Korea by himself. He heard of Monica's uncle in Kunsan, and made his way there where they miraculously found each other in the chaos of war and its aftermath. Rejoined, Monica, Augustine, and their first born started their lives together with much happiness and gratitude, later having four sons and three daughters as they lived in Kunsan, Pusan, and Seoul, Korea.

Monica was a devoted wife to Augustine for 65 years until his passing in 2009. Managing the busy life of raising seven children, she managed to volunteer as president of the Lee Family Credit Unions and Gil-Um Catholic Church Credit Unions in Korea. She learned and taught at Ikebana Flower Arrangement and had exhibitions. She also learned Korean Traditional Knotting and taught it to others. She enjoyed gardening and sewing.

Monica continued to work on growing and deepening her faith. She volunteered in many church activities and helped anyone who was in need. When Monica and Augustine moved to Madison, WI in 1983, they were instrumental in starting Madison Korean Catholic Church. She and her husband enjoyed facilitating bible studies with Korean graduate students and residents. In her 80's, Monica completed six years of Correspond Bible Courses through Daughters of St. Paul in Korea and continued to influence the Madison Korean Catholic community as a servant leader. Her recent life was filled with reading, praying, and watching her grandchildren's music concerts and soccer games.

Monica is survived by her six children; Peter (Agnes), Mary (Myoung-Ki Kim), Susana, Frank (Christina), Juliet (Gary Lee), and Daniel (Hyunseon); ten grandchildren- David, Mike (Won-Jae), Sylvia (Sung-Won Kim), Theresa, Vincent (Hannah), James, Benjamin, Thomas, Jared, and Charlotte; and two great-grandsons (Ee-Hyun and Ee-Suh Kim). She is also survived by sister Song-Ok Winesette of Florida, and brother Joseph Lee of Connecticut.

Mass will be held at 11:00am on Monday, September 10 at Our Lady Queen of Peace, 401 S Owen Drive, Madison. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the time of Mass. Right after the Mass, a short trip to burial site at Resurrection Cemetery will follow for those who wish to join. There will be a meal served at Our Lady Queen of Peace lobby right after the Mass.