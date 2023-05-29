Monica L. Simmons-Garcia, 52, of Hollywood, FL passed away on October 11, 2022 at Moffitt Cancer Center in Pembroke Pines, FL. A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI, with Pastor Gus Barnes officiating. Burial of ashes will follow at the Whig Cemetery in rural Platteville, WI. Family and friends, may call on Saturday, June 10th from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.
Monica was born on February 12, 1970 to Jim & Elizabeth (Wheeler) Simmons in Fairbanks, AK. Monica enjoyed graphic design, computer science, dancing and going to the beach, but most of all she enjoyed time spent with her family and friends. Monica was the bright light in every room she entered and always the life of every party. She was goofy, silly, and happy most of the time no matter what was going on. Her greatest joy was her love for her children, JT and Becca, and her grandson, Waylon. Although she struggled in recent years, updates about them were always the top of any conversation. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Monica is survived by her children: JT & Rebecca Birkenstock of Jupiter, FL and grandson, Waylon; father, Jim Simmons and friend, Rose Kuhle of Hazel Green, WI and step-mother, Mary Simmons of Denver, Co; her sister, Leslie Simmons (Mark Slaughter) of Anchorage, AK; 2 brothers: Josh (Erin) Simmons of Denver, CO and Jason (Luma) Simmons of Austin, TX and nieces & nephews: Kyra Ingalls, Emily & Molly Romero, Jack, Tom & Lucy Simmons, Leo & Sofia Simmons.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth Wheeler and her brother, Jeremy Simmons.
