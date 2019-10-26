Milton "Mick" J. Koons Sr., 88, of Hazel Green, WI passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Edenbrook Nursing Home in Platteville, WI.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30am on Tuesday, October 29th at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Hazel Green, WI, with Father Kenneth Frisch officiating. Burial will be in the St. Francis de Sales Church Cemetery in Hazel Green, WI. Friends may call on Monday, October 28th from 4:00pm-7:00pm at the Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI; also, on Tuesday, October 29th from 9:00am until the time of service at the church.

Mick was born on May 10, 1931 to Vernon & Nettie (Thomas) Koons in Little Port, WI. He married Betty Zeller on June 11, 1982. He worked at Carl's Bakery in his younger years as a delivery man and later he worked the longest at Dubuque Stone Products and after retirement he worked at Tri-State Auto Auction in Cuba City, WI as a driver. Mick enjoyed country music, playing guitar, an avid collector of many things, had a green thumb, very knowledgeable of history, visiting with the nuns and the mound, going on vacation with Betty, sharing memories of many adventures during his youth but most of all he enjoyed time spent with his family and friends. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Mick is survived by his wife, Betty of Platteville, WI; 3 children: Milton "Micky" J. Koons Jr., Skyler Koons both of Dubuque, IA and Melissa (Gary) Grindey of Cobb, WI; 6 step-children: Pat (Rich) Hinderman of Cuba City, WI, Barb (Rod) Fellenzer of Hazel Green, WI, Ken Zeller of Andrew, IA, Ron (Tammy) Zeller of Cuba City, WI, Rick Zeller of Dubuque, IA and Kevin Zeller of Hazel Green, WI; along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers: Richard (Joyce) & Wayne and an infant sister.

In lieu of plants & flowers a Milton "Mick" J. Koons Memorial Fund has been established.