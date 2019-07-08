Millie Jane Schmiege

Millie Schmiege, age 82, of Lake Delton, Wisconsin passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

Millie was born April 29, 1937 in Troy, New York the daughter of Ezra and Florence (Lamica) Prespare. She enjoyed visiting the casino, loved her family, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many friends. Millie touched the hearts of everyone she met.

She is survived by her sons, Brian (Shannon) Schmiege of Oshkosh, WI, Albert (Lori) Schmiege of Mauston, WI; daughters, Millie Jane Painton of Lake Delton, Susan (Chris) Black of Verona, WI; sister Sandy Defruscio of Troy, New York; 11 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, and 5 great great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, 2 husbands, 4 brothers, and 5 sisters.