Millie Dalgard

Mildred "Millie" Trick Dalgard, age 92, of Sun Prairie passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Agrace HospiceCare.

Millie was born on May 10, 1927 in Racine, Wisconsin, the daughter of Fred and Freida Trick.

She married Lee W. Dalgard on November 7, 1970 in Racine, Wisconsin and spent the next 45 + years by his side in an amazingly loving relationship. They both worked hard after which they enjoyed the fruits of their labor by traveling the world together.

Millie graduated from Milwaukee County General Hospital on September 12, 1951, with a degree in nursing. She became a registered nurse on January 10, 1952 and spent the next 45 years providing loving care for our wounded veterans and lavishing smiles upon each and every one of them. During that time she was also the epitome of unconditional love for each and every person that she came in contact with. Her faith and her caring were incomparable and she will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Millie is survived by her nephew; Michael (Patty) Trick; stepchildren Michael (Marie) Dalgard, John (Leann) Dalgard, Linda Ingalls; grandchildren Roby Robertson and Robyn Plaisance; brother-in-law Gary (Gretchann) Dalgaard.

Millie was preceded in death by her husband Lee Dalgard and brother Frederick Trick.

Funeral services will be held at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 550 Lincoln Drive, Sun Prairie on Monday, November 25, 2019, at 11:00 am with Pastor Tim Hansen officiating.

Visitation will be at 10:00 am until the time of the service.

A luncheon will be served for all in the Fellowship Hall following the service.

The graveside service for Millie will be held at Graceland Cemetery, 1147 West Boulevard, Racine, Wisconsin on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 1:00 pm

Memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital or Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.

Cress Funeral Home

1310 Emerald Terrace

Sun Prairie, WI

608-837-9054



