MIDDLETON – Milford Urben, age 81, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, peacefully at home after a long battle with cancer.

Milford was born on March 2, 1938, in Mount Horeb, Wis., to William and Dorothy (Stampfli) Urben. He graduated from Black Earth High School in 1957.

Milford was united in marriage to Marlene Frederick on Sept. 10, 1960, at St. Martin's Catholic Church in Martinsville, Wis.

He was employed at the UW-Primate Center for 36 years, retiring in 1995. He enjoyed playing cards and played in a Euchre League for many years. He enjoyed trips to Las Vegas, watching Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers football games, and spending special family time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Milford is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Marlene; sons, Michael (Colleen) and Gerald (Donna); daughter, Julie (Don) Wolf; grandchildren, Lindsay Urben, Kaeli (Tyson) Weiler and Sophie and Chloe Urben; great-grandchildren, Tristan and Kaiden Weiler; brother, Robert (Barb Ziegler); sisters, Isabell Johnson (John Jolivette) and Patricia Yankovich; sisters-in-law, Marilyn and Sue Urben; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Elaine Breuing, Bob and Patricia Kalscheur, Janet Walter, Gene and Linda Frederick, Tim and Genny Sager and Stan and Margie Nonn; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Dean, Connie, Russell and Phillip; sisters, Jane (Milton) Boley, Grace (George) Minard and Phyllis (Don) Dreger; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Joseph and Gertrude Frederick; and brothers-in-law, Ronald Breuing and Robert Walter.



A funeral service will be held GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. Burial will be held at Middleton Junction Cemetery after the service, followed by a luncheon. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the start of the service on Thursday.



The family wishes to thank Dr. Greg Hartig and the staff at the UW-Hospital and Clinic, Dr. Clifford Anderson, Dr. Adam Coughlin and their staff at the SSM Health West Clinic, and Agrace HospiceCare (Blue Team) for all the care and compassion during this difficult time.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Agrace HospiceCare or Middleton Outreach Ministry (MOM) in Milford's name. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.



Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761