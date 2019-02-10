Mildred "Millie" (Polakovic) Molitor

Millie Molitor, age 88, passed away on Monday, Feb.4, 2019. Born in Chicago in 1930, her parents both were immigrants from Czechoslovakia. She married her husband Leo in 1949, and they soon became a farm family with 5 children. A farm wife and working mother, she always found time for kids little league or even a trip to Wrigley Field. She worked at places that include Houghton Mifflin Co. in Illinois, and the school secretary at the Big Timber, Montana high school. After the family moved to Wisconsin, she worked as a legal secretary for some Madison law firms, and later an impressive job as an executive secretary at Madison's Cuna Mutual insurance. She eventually officially retired from her latest job at Inner Varsity Christian Fellowship, at age 80!

She loved to bake and create recipes. Cookies, bars, dumplings, coffee cakes, and bread. But muffins were her main specialty. There were always healthy whole wheat muffins or cookies in the house and on Saturdays at the hair salon owned by her son Dan. Clients would come for "Millie's Muffins" and a good haircut at the Hair Forum. She enjoyed learning about nutrition and practicing a healthy lifestyle. Her beloved dog Ike helped her stay fit with their walks and rambles to the park.

Her voice too was something that was so pleasant, whether on the phone or singing. And, her singing voice was so very pure and sweet like a song bird. Similar to Dinah Shore or other singers during the Big Band Era. She always carried a song in her heart, even through the many difficult times that life did present.

Millie had such a soft heart for her family, which grew and grew as the years went by with 8 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. She is survived by her oldest daughter Millie, from Ozark, Illinois; her son Dan, in Verona, her middle daughter Jeanine, in Eugowra, Australia, her daughter Marcia, in Santa Cruz, Ca. and her youngest son Dave, in Mt.Horeb.

She will be missed not only by her family, but people that knew her from all walks of life and Facebook. She was a strong spirit with an intelligent bright mind, and a sense of justice in her heart. She loved nature and mountain skies, birds and her garden flowers. Especially the amazing humming birds that would drop by to visit. A city girl with a love for farms and country living.

She will be greeted in Heaven by her late husband and other family members and friends that have passed on, and of course, her beloved Australian Shepard dog, Ike.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at St. Andrew Catholic Church, Verona with Fr. John Sasse officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of Mass on Thursday at the church. Come celebrate her long life and what would have been her 89th birthday!