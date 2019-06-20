Mildred "Millie" Noltner

Mildred "Millie" E. Noltner age 79, passed away on June 18th 2019 at the Pines Assisted Living in PDS. She was born 11/30/1939. She was the daughter of the late Clarence and Oliva (Frey) Haas. She was united into marriage with Kenneth Noltner on Oct. 6th 1959.

She enjoyed in her earlier years bowling in the women's league, going to dances and following the Don Peachy and Russ Wilson bands, and enjoyed the monthly card club group for over 50 years. She worked at the Maplewood nursing home, in the kitchen and volunteered at St. Vincent De Paul, where she brought home many treasures. She missed going there, and this past Monday, dad took her there for shopping and visiting with her friends. She also enjoyed watching many ball games from the stands, of her kids and grandkids. Her heart was always full when she could see us all together, especially the little ones brought such joy.

She is survived by her loving devoted husband, Ken of 59 years; sons, Joe (Karla), Jim (friend Carolyn), John; daughter Judy (Herb) Breunig; grandchildren, Corey (Fiance Staci) Noltner, Brittany (Kyle) Fitzsimmons, Emily Noltner, Landon (Brittni) Noltner, Nolan and Seth Breunig, Tyler and Grant Noltner; great grandchildren, Madilyn, Raegen , Caleb and Vann; sisters, Florence (Cyril) Kraemer, Lucille Reisinger, Marlene Helt, Werner (Diane) Haas and Mary (Clarence) Dresen; further survived by numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her in-laws, Leo and Marie Noltner, her siblings, Rita, Earl, Herman, Irene, Bernice and Edna. Other brothers and sisters in-law.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30 am on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Sauk City, WI. Visitation will be at Hooverson Funeral Home, Sauk City, WI from 9-11:15 am, prior to the Mass.

The family would like to give a big thanks of appreciation to The Pines Assisted Living for the wonderful care you provided to Millie, and not to mention the tasty food that she thoroughly enjoyed.

In Lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the MS Society.