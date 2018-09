Mildred Jane Philpot (nee Young), age 93, joined her beloved husband

Marvin J. Philpot in eternal tranquility on September 4, 2018.

She is survived by her children, Ronald Philpot, Allen (Betz) Youngwood, and

Susan (Mike) Jablonski.



Dear grandmother of Adam, Hannah, Jenna and

Annie.



Marv and Jane rest in peace at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans

Memorial Cemetery near Union Grove, Wisconsin.