Michael Alan "Mike" "Cully" McCulloch, age 61, passed away unexpectedly while competing in the Ironman 70.3 Triathlon on Sunday, June 9, 2019. He was born January 23, 1958, the son of Malcolm James "George" and Evangeline Mary (Endres) McCulloch. Mike grew up in Monona and after graduating from Monona Grove High School in 1976, worked for his dad and uncle at the El Rancho Supermarket in Madison. He continued to build his career with Roundy's Supermarket and has been with Certco Inc for the last 22 years as Director of Meat, Deli, and Bakery.



Michael was united in marriage to Lisa Marie Hinkel on August 15, 1987, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Monona. They were married thirty-one years and together raised their dearly loved daughter Erin Elizabeth.



Mike enjoyed participating in triathlons, biking, ballroom dancing, hiking, traveling, reading, and was an avid Wisconsin sports fan. He touched the lives of so many through his family, friends, work, and hobbies. His one-liners would bring raucous laughter to a group, while his empathy and compassion one-on-one was genuine and comforting. Mike was a wonderful husband, father, and friend. He will be dearly missed.



He is survived by his wife Lisa; his daughter Erin; his siblings Sharon (John) Swiatek, Dave (Luann Watters) McCulloch, and Jeffrey McCulloch; along with substantial extended family.



Mike was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Terry, Toby, and Bill "Rosco" McCulloch, and his father- and mother-in-law David and Nancy Hinkel.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 5101 Schofield Street, Monona, on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with Father Chad Droessler presiding. Visitation will be held at Cress Funeral Home, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 pm and also from 10:00 am until the time of Mass on Thursday at the church.



Memorials may be made to Gilda's Club or the American Heart Association.



Cress Funeral Home

1310 Emerald Terrace

Sun Prairie, Wisconsin

608-837-9054