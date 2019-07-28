Michelle "Shelly" L. Lancaster

Michelle L. "Shelly" Lancaster, 60, of Platteville, Wisconsin, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019 at UW-Hospital, Madison.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Rev. Brenda Whitford will officiate. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery, Platteville. Friends may call from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, or from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday. Memorials may be made to the Michelle L. "Shelly" Lancaster Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Shelly was born on January 13, 1959 in Platteville, WI, the daughter of Jerry and Phyllis (Austin) Cook. She graduated from Platteville High School in 1977. On September 25, 1976 she was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart Bruce Lancaster at the Platteville United Methodist Church. He preceded her in death on March 27, 2001. Shelly worked at Dick's Bakery, Dairy Queen, and managed Stop – N – Go in Platteville for many years. She enjoyed baking and decorating cakes and traveling to sporting events; she was the definition of wrestling mom, being heard from across the gym, never missing a meet, cooling nerves, and carpooling kids. Bruce and Shelly enjoyed their nights playing cards with friends, stock car races, and annual family camping trips. Shelly greatly enjoyed time spent with her family, friends, and her nurses who became like family.

Shelly is survived by her mom, Phyllis Cook; four children; Danny (Vicki) Lancaster, Shawn Lancaster, Robert (Nicole) Lancaster, and Andrea (Jonathan) Reynolds; ten grandchildren, Robert, Michael, Amber, Kolby, Konner, Ashley, Bradley, Aubrey, Wyatt, and Camden; three siblings, Terry (Jim) Burbach, Greg Cook, and Chris (Todd) Kirschbaum; brothers and sisters-in-law, Russell "Butch" (Peggy) Lancaster, Jeanne (Jim) Dawson, Connie (Albert "Bruce") White, Karen (Randy) Zasada, and Molly Wallenhorst; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Lancaster; father, Jerry Cook; grandmother, Janice Austin; mother and father-in-law, Dorothy and Russell Lancaster; and nephews, Austin Cook, Steven Wallenhorst, and John White.