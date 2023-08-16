Michelle Jean Hummel

Michelle (Shelly) Jean Hummel was born to John and Donna (Hasel) Rueth on January 4, 1971 in Fort Atkinson, WI. She passed away at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek on August 5, 2023. Shelly had lived her whole life in Jefferson County and intensely loved her family and home. She was devoted to her husband Eric and her children; Danny, Jordan and Hallie. Her joy increased when Danny took Brittany to be his wife this year, happily adding her, Aveah and Brynnlee to the family. This mom was so proud of her kids and their accomplishments. She felt like she had really batted 100 with the people they have become. Not to be forgotten are her beloved dogs – Wilson, Stash and Spike.
Shelly had a rock and roll soul to match her love for plants and gardening in her flower beds. She attended many concerts, loved the band Phish, and was over the moon at being able to see Taylor Swift twice this summer with Hallie. She had too many plants (per Eric) and truly loved her job as an in-home daycare provider. She was a big personality and had a heart of gold, we’d all love to hear her voice again, her wisecracking jokes on no holds barred opinions.
Cancer robbed this close and devoted family of their wife, mom, sister, daughter, cousin, etc. Shelly fought harder than anyone we’ve ever seen to beat this disease and organized fundraisers for the Jefferson County Cancer Coalition over the years.
Shelly is survived by her husband, kids, two grandkids, parents, and two brothers; Nick (Emily) and Matt. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Angela Marie and Carrie Ann, and her paternal and maternal grandparents. She also sorrowfully leaves behind an extended family of uncles, aunts, cousins and relatives by marriage, a wide circle of friends that cherished her, and a whole army of little kids that she welcomed into her home for childcare. You are so missed and you are so very loved, Shelly. This is a deep and hard loss, so shine a light Shelly.
And when the night is cloudy
There is still a light that shines on me
Shine until tomorrow
Let it be
(Let It Be – Beatles)
A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, August 19 at Rock River Lanes in Fort Atkinson from 12 to 4 pm.
Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.