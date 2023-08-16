Michelle Jean Hummel

Michelle (Shelly) Jean Hummel was born to John and Donna (Hasel) Rueth on January 4, 1971 in Fort Atkinson, WI. She passed away at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek on August 5, 2023. Shelly had lived her whole life in Jefferson County and intensely loved her family and home. She was devoted to her husband Eric and her children; Danny, Jordan and Hallie. Her joy increased when Danny took Brittany to be his wife this year, happily adding her, Aveah and Brynnlee to the family. This mom was so proud of her kids and their accomplishments. She felt like she had really batted 100 with the people they have become. Not to be forgotten are her beloved dogs – Wilson, Stash and Spike. 

Shelly had a rock and roll soul to match her love for plants and gardening in her flower beds. She attended many concerts, loved the band Phish, and was over the moon at being able to see Taylor Swift twice this summer with Hallie. She had too many plants (per Eric) and truly loved her job as an in-home daycare provider. She was a big personality and had a heart of gold, we’d all love to hear her voice again, her wisecracking jokes on no holds barred opinions.