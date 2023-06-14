Michel Lea Riehle

Madison Wisconsin – Michel Lea Riehle, age 59, passed away on Sunday June 11th, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital after a brief illness.

She was born on May 26th, 1964, in Madison, WI, the daughter of Sandra McCarthy (Mink) and Leonard Grignano. She graduated from Madison East High School in 1982. Michel worked in the mailroom of WPS for over 25 years before she retired. From a young age she had a strong connection to our four-legged feline companions and was a lifelong rescuer of cats. She also had a great fondness for children, especially her younger sisters. Who she would often take to see Disney movies at the Barrymore theater. In 1987 Michel married the love of her life and best friend Bob.

