Madison Wisconsin – Michel Lea Riehle, age 59, passed away on Sunday June 11th, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital after a brief illness.
She was born on May 26th, 1964, in Madison, WI, the daughter of Sandra McCarthy (Mink) and Leonard Grignano. She graduated from Madison East High School in 1982. Michel worked in the mailroom of WPS for over 25 years before she retired. From a young age she had a strong connection to our four-legged feline companions and was a lifelong rescuer of cats. She also had a great fondness for children, especially her younger sisters. Who she would often take to see Disney movies at the Barrymore theater. In 1987 Michel married the love of her life and best friend Bob.
Michel is survived by her Mother Sandy McCarthy, Father Lonnie Grignano, Stepmother Bonnie Grignano, Father In-Law David Riehle, Brothers Michael (Tara) Grignano, Mark (Dana) Grignano, Sisters Missy McCarthy, and Ann (Ross) Suchomel. She is further survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews as well as other family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her Husband of 30 years Robert “Bob” Riehle, Stepfather James “Jim” McCarthy, Mother In-Law Gertrude Riehle and close friends Diane and Tara.
No services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial donations be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation of your choice.
The family would like to thank all the wonderful friends Michel had who were there for her in her time of need. A special thank you to the incredible Doctors, Nurses, and Staff at St. Mary’s Hospital you are truly a blessing from God.