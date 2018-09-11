Michael Zweifel, age 63, of Paoli passed away on Sunday, September 9, 2018 at his home.

He was born on June 30, 1955 in Madison the son of Melvin and Betty (Aebly) Zweifel. Mike graduated from Belleville High School. He had lived in the Token Creek area and then later on Lake Wisconsin before returning to Belleville.

Mike is survived by his son Kurtis Zweifel, daughter Karla (Michael Gundlach) Zweifel, grandchildren Kellan Zweifel and Marin and Aarin Gundlanch, brother Jack Zweifel, and aunts Marilyn Hefty and Kathryn Schaller.

He was preceded in death by his wife Dianna, parents, and sister Kristi Zweifel.

Per his request a graveside inurnment service will be held at a later date in the Belleville Cemetery.

The Becker-Beal Funeral Home of Belleville is assisting the family.

An online memorial with guestbook is available at www.bealfuneralhomes.com

