Obituaries

Michael Zweifel

Posted: Sep 10, 2018 07:40 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 10, 2018 07:40 PM CDT

Michael Zweifel, age 63, of Paoli passed away on Sunday, September 9, 2018 at his home.  

He was born on June 30, 1955 in Madison the son of Melvin and Betty (Aebly) Zweifel.  Mike graduated from Belleville High School.  He had lived in the Token Creek area and then later on Lake Wisconsin before returning to Belleville.

Mike is survived by his son Kurtis Zweifel, daughter Karla (Michael Gundlach) Zweifel, grandchildren Kellan Zweifel and Marin and Aarin Gundlanch, brother Jack Zweifel, and aunts Marilyn Hefty and Kathryn Schaller.

He was preceded in death by his wife Dianna, parents, and sister Kristi Zweifel.

Per his request a graveside inurnment service will be held at a later date in the Belleville Cemetery.

The Becker-Beal Funeral Home of Belleville is assisting the family.

An online memorial with guestbook is available at www.bealfuneralhomes.com
 

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


From Our Partners

Sponsored

E-News Registration

This Week's Circulars