Michael William Bongard

Michael William Bongard, age 73, of Waunakee, passed away on Friday, July 28, 2023, at his home holding the hand of his wife, Diana. He was born on May 24, 1950, in Madison, the son of William and Marian (Palmer) Bongard.

Michael was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend. He inspired many people and always had the philosophy to treat others the way he wanted to be treated. Michael had a beautiful sense of humor and an extremely positive outlook on life. Some may have known him as “Mr. B, Pop, Papa, Moses or Coach.” If you needed him to look at your car, he would, fix your car, he would or do anything else he could for you, he would. Anyone who knew him, knew he loved cars. He especially loved his poppy red ’65 mustang. He also enjoyed music and in his later years, art. He enjoyed swap meets, art shows, boating, picnics, and his grandkids sporting events.