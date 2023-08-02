Michael William Bongard, age 73, of Waunakee, passed away on Friday, July 28, 2023, at his home holding the hand of his wife, Diana. He was born on May 24, 1950, in Madison, the son of William and Marian (Palmer) Bongard.
Michael was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend. He inspired many people and always had the philosophy to treat others the way he wanted to be treated. Michael had a beautiful sense of humor and an extremely positive outlook on life. Some may have known him as “Mr. B, Pop, Papa, Moses or Coach.” If you needed him to look at your car, he would, fix your car, he would or do anything else he could for you, he would. Anyone who knew him, knew he loved cars. He especially loved his poppy red ’65 mustang. He also enjoyed music and in his later years, art. He enjoyed swap meets, art shows, boating, picnics, and his grandkids sporting events.
Michael is survived by his wife, Diana; his children, Robert Bongard, Shannon Goglio, Kristin (Allen) Bongard and William Bongard; sister, Constance (Steve) Statz; sister-in-law, Karlin Bongard; and brother-in-law, Edward (Karen) Nachtigal; his 14 grandchildren: Carson (Monica) Bongard, Cameron Bongard, Joseph (Hailey) Bongard, Savannah Bongard-Grasty, Alexis Grasty, LauRae Bongard, Robert (Nicole) Bongard, Brandon Bongard, Tiana (Zach) Tidd, Kyler (Alicia) Goglio, Nicholas Goglio, Rykker Cardenas, Aniaya Cardenas, Maddyn Cardenas; and his five great-grandchildren: Hudson, Kinsley, Beckett, Kaynan and Anola. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Marian; his brother, Allen; and his sons, Jamie and Micheal Jr.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST CATHOLIC CHURCH, 209 South St., Waunakee, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, with Father Simon Tripps presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Tuesday. Luncheon to follow the Mass at Rex’s Innkeeper in Waunakee.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the family or American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org/donate