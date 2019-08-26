LODI- Michael Westegard, age 27, died unexpectedly on Saturday, August 24, 2019 due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

He and his twin brother Andrew were born on November 29, 1991 at St. Mary's Hospital. He attended Lodi Schools, graduating in 2010. Michael was employed by Deano Dock and Lift , a job he truly loved and where he was fondly referred to as "Dock Boy". He had an infectious smile and a devilish spirit.

Michael loved to laugh, tell a good story and play hard. Michael enjoyed traveling with his family and friends. Some of his favorite trips were to The Final Four in Indianapolis, The Rose Bowl, Astoria and Hendricks, Beaver Lodge, San Diego and New Orleans.

He is survived by his parents, Terry "Tut" and Natalie (Solem) Westegard; his significant other Sheila Benesh, "Moose", their Labrador and Sheila's family. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins along with the "small town" community of friends that he loved so dearly. He was preceded in death by his twin brother Andrew in 2015.

Often, Michael would comment how Andrew should be here to share experiences. Knowing they are together again brings us a small measure of peace. Michael was also preceded by his grandparents, Reuben and Pauline Hartje and Ohmar and Leona Solem; his uncle, Byron Solem and his great grandmother, Irma Smith.

Michael died much too young - he will never be forgotten. He lived life to the fullest and his 27 years were filled with wonderful adventures, laughter and fun. Please continue to share the stories and laughter as that keeps Michael and Andrew with us. Thank you to all who have been so kind with calls, visits and messages, and particularly to Dean for his support and generosity.

A special thank you to Sheila who was his rock and true love. She will be a part of our family forever.

A Celebration of Life will be held at DEKORRA LUTHERAN CHURCH, N3099 Smith Rd, Poynette, at 11 a.m. on Saturday August 31, 2019, with Rev. Ryan Rouse presiding. Private burial will be held at Dekorra Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019 at the church and again on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the family for a charity to be determined.

