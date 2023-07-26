Michael W Zintz, 77, of Madison, Wisconsin, passed away on July 23, 2023, after a ten-month battle with stomach cancer.
Mike was born on Mother’s Day, May 12, 1946, to Lawrence and Isolene (Russel) Zintz in Muscoda, Wisconsin. Mike met Donita Daly when they were best man and maid of honor at his cousin and her best friend’s wedding on December 3,1965. Shortly after they met, Mike was drafted to the US Army and left for boot camp on December 27, 1965. After a correspondence courtship, Mike proposed and they were married in Killeen, TX on March 11,1967. Mike was honorably discharged two weeks before his unit, 2nd Armored Division was deployed to Vietnam, allowing Doni and him to return to Wisconsin and live a full life raising two daughters, Michele and Christina (Tina). After working in several managerial retail positions, Mike retired from UW Facilities Management in 2009.
Mike was a strong, dignified man of integrity who valued hard work, family, and community. He was a man of few words. When he spoke, those around him knew to listen. Mike enjoyed bow hunting and fishing while his family looked forward to the venison feasts and fish fries he prepared. He also loved watching Wisconsin sports, including those his grandchildren participated in. Mike was a history buff and also loved nature. He enjoyed taking long walks and planting flowers in his gardens. In addition to these hobbies, he spent much of his retirement caring for and playing with his grandchildren and great grandchildren, and baking pies and cookies for his family.
Mike is preceded in death by his parents, his older brother Lawrence Junior, and his younger brother Ronald (Ronnie).
He is survived by his older sister Phyllis Fish, his wife Doni, his daughters Michele and Tina, his grandchildren, Breeana, Isaiah, Lindsey, Julianna, and Adela, his great grandchildren Gianna, Niy’yah, and Alaina, along with many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 28, 2023 at the Pratt Memorial Chapel with burial taking place at the Basswood Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 28, 2023, at the Pratt Memorial Chapel from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Agrace Hospice, 5395 E Cheryl Pkwy, Fitchburg, WI 53711 in honor of the great care the staff there gave Mike in the last weeks of his life. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.