Michael W. Zintz

Michael W Zintz, 77, of Madison, Wisconsin, passed away on July 23, 2023, after a ten-month battle with stomach cancer.

Mike was born on Mother’s Day, May 12, 1946, to Lawrence and Isolene (Russel) Zintz in Muscoda, Wisconsin. Mike met Donita Daly when they were best man and maid of honor at his cousin and her best friend’s wedding on December 3,1965. Shortly after they met, Mike was drafted to the US Army and left for boot camp on December 27, 1965. After a correspondence courtship, Mike proposed and they were married in Killeen, TX on March 11,1967. Mike was honorably discharged two weeks before his unit, 2nd Armored Division was deployed to Vietnam, allowing Doni and him to return to Wisconsin and live a full life raising two daughters, Michele and Christina (Tina). After working in several managerial retail positions, Mike retired from UW Facilities Management in 2009.

