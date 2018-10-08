Michael W. Brown, age 73, of Beloit, WI entered into eternal life on October 6, 2018, at home with his family by his side.

He was born October 21, 1944, to William and Edith (DeLong) Brown in Mauston, Wisconsin at Hess Memorial Hospital. Michael played basketball, football and baseball in high school, and graduated from Madonna High School in Mauston. He then went to college in Stevens Point for 2 semesters. In 1966, he married Joan Skailand and to this union, a daughter, Stephanie Ann, was born in 1968. Later, a son, Walter, joined the family at age 4. Walter passed in 1992 at age 19.

Mike joined the Wisconsin Army National Guard in 1965 and spent 23 years serving, rising to the rank of a Major. He always loved the National Guard and the men and women he served with. His highlight was a tour in Germany. He made many lifelong friends throughout the 23 years of service to his beloved country.

Mike worked for American Family Insurance for 23 years in Mauston. He displayed a strong work ethic, possessed a great sense of humor and always greeted others with a welcoming smile.

After retirement from American Family and the National Guard, Mike went to work at the Challenge Academy at Fort McCoy. This program was designed to help kids at risk, and Mike was the Mentor Coordinator for the program. This was, by far, his most rewarding job as he always believed in helping kids. Our own life experience offered a personal hands-on training in what kids experience when they lose their way in life. It is an excellent boot-camp style academy that helps kids graduate from high school and prepare them for life.

Mike was involved in his community by serving on the St. Patrick's Catholic Church board, parochial school board and the Knights of Columbus.

Mike loved traveling, camping, reading, playing and watching all sports, garage-saling, fishing, jigsaw puzzles, playing cards and games, putzing (learning some carpentry, organizing, etc.), landscaping, dancing, mentoring, and time with the grandkids.

Mike was blessed with many friends and family who love him.

Survivors include his wife, Joan, 1 daughter, Stephanie (Doug) Schliesmann, 3 grandsons, Daniel (Angela), Andrew, and Adam, and 6.5 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters, Mary (George) Tormoen from Camp Douglas, WI, and Barb (Warren) Sirois in St. Paul, MN, a very special aunt, Beulah Wilcox, in Tomahawk, WI, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his son, Walter; his parents, William and Edith (DeLong) Brown; sister Patricia and her husband Tom Rowe; and a nephew, Mark Rowe.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 13, at 11 am at St. Patrick's Catholic Church located at 401 Mansion St. in Mauston, WI with burial following at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery in Mauston. Luncheon will follow the burial at St. Patrick's Catholic Church.

Visitation will be held Friday, October 12, 2018 at Crandall Funeral Home in Mauston, located at 123 Elm Street, from 5 to 8 pm. and at the church from 10:00 am until time of service at the church.

His family would like to thank MercyCare Hospice team, all the doctors and very special nurses, aides, and support staff at UW Hospitals & Clinics, and the doctors and nurses at Mercy Hospital in Janesville, WI.