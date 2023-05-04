Michael T. “Mike” Baldwin

Michael T. “Mike” Baldwin, age 55, of Brooklyn, passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023, at The Legacy of Noel Manor. He was born on Oct. 12, 1967, in Madison, the son of Joseph “Joe” Baldwin and Jane (Frederickson) Baldwin.

Mike graduated from Monona Grove High School in 1985 and went on to receive degrees from MATC-Madison and Lakeland College. He married Michele Pugh on Aug. 22, 1992, in Monona. He worked in finance for Thermo Fisher Scientific, where he traveled across the world.