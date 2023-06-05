Michael Steven Bayline

On May 31, 2023 Michael Bayline - beloved husband, father, and friend - passed away in his home at the age of 64.

A Memorial Funeral Service for Mike will be held on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at the Picha Funeral Home in Lake Delton, WI with Rev. Matt Gehrke officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. and again on Tuesday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at 11:00 A.M.