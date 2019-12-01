MIDDLETON - Michael Raymond Doll, age 30, of Middleton, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. He was born on March 23, 1989, in Madison, the son of John E. Doll and Jane M. Merklein.

Michael graduated from Middleton High School in 2007. He enlisted in the U.S. Army National Guard in 2008 and was deployed to Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2010. Michael was extremely proud to have served his country and was currently working for the VA hospital in Madison.

Michael's greatest pride and joy was his son, Cayden. Together they enjoyed cheering on their favorite sports teams including their cousin Drew's Home Talent baseball team. Michael cherished any and all time spent with Cayden.

Michael is survived by his son Cayden John Doll and Cayden's mother, Jessica Bower, his father, John Doll; his mother and step-father, Jane Merklein and John Kleinheinz; brother, John Doll, Jr. (Cora Hawes); sisters, Annie Doll White (Brian Wayman) and Maggie Doll (Ian Keller); nieces and nephews Abby, Parker, Timothy and Ella; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ray and Margaret Merklein and Phil and Catherine Doll; and special aunt and uncles, Stan and Pat Haack and Mike Merklein.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARDS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7450 University Avenue, Middleton, at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, with Father Brian Wilk presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 3 p.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday.

Michael, may you now be at peace. You were always and will be forever loved. We will surround Cayden with all of our love and help raise him to be a man you would be proud of.

Memorials may be made to family to be placed in a college fund for Cayden. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.